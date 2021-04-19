Sumner Redstone’s Beverly Park estate surfaces for sale at $27.9 million

Another noteworthy estate is fresh on the market in Beverly Park, where the longtime mansion of late media mogul Sumner Redstone just surfaced for sale at $27.9 million.

Redstone, the billionaire head of ViacomCBS who died last year, owned the palatial home for nearly two decades. He bought it in 2002 from “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone for $14.5 million, about half of its current asking price.

Coincidentally, Stallone is still making moves in the star-studded enclave. He recently listed his 21,000-square-foot showplace on 3.5 acres in the same cul-de-sac as Redstone’s place for $110 million.

The estate centers on a 15,300-square-foot mansion with an indoor swimming pool. (NearMap)

Advertisement

Redstone’s house is a bit smaller at 15,300 square feet and claims about two acres on the other side of the cul-de-sac. Gated and landscaped, the house has just about everything: an indoor pool, gym, movie theater and library as well as a few outdoor highlights, including a sunken tennis court and an infinity pool that runs the length of the scenic backyard.

Dramatic walls of glass brighten formal rooms with white walls and black tile. One of the most impressive spaces comes in the foyer, a two-story atrium topped by a skylight with a sweeping staircase that snakes up the rounded, window-lined wall.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an indoor-outdoor dining room, living room with a bar and kitchen with a step-up breakfast nook. Upstairs, the primary suite expands to a spacious deck that leads to the spa and gardens. It’s one of multiple terraces that overlook the grassy backyard and the city and canyons below.

A prolific figure in the media industry, Sumner developed ViacomCBS into a conglomerate that included CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Showtime and Paramount Pictures movie studio. Forbes pegged his net worth at $2.6 billion last April.

Advertisement

Laurie Hudson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.