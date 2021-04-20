NFL’s Eric Reid fields offers for bucolic New Jersey manor

Eric Reid, the NFL veteran who knelt in protest alongside Colin Kaepernick during the U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice, is selling his New Jersey home. The 1920s English manor is up for grabs at $1.85 million.

Reid, a Pro Bowl safety who played for the 49ers and Panthers during his career, picked up the property for $1.5 million in 2018, records show. That same year, he filed a collusion grievance against the NFL and reached a settlement in 2019.

Found about 12 miles outside New York City, the estate spans 2.6 acres in the West Orange enclave of Llewellyn Park, a 175-home, 425-acre gated community where Thomas Edison once lived.

1 / 15 The exterior. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 15 The entry. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 15 The great room. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 15 The atrium. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 15 The dining room. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 15 The bar. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 15 The kitchen. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 15 The breakfast nook. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 15 The office. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 10 / 15 The bedroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 11 / 15 The bathroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 12 / 15 The gym. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 13 / 15 The patio. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 14 / 15 Aerial view of the estate. (Sotheby’s International Realty) 15 / 15 The driveway. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

A cobbled driveway approaches the brick-clad home filled with antique accents, 18-foot cathedral ceilings and floors of marble and terrazzo. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan, leading to a great room, chef’s kitchen, English pine library, artist’s studio, gym, playroom, media room and lofted attic with a wet bar.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five fireplaces with Georgian- and Regency-style mantels. Outside, the grounds include bluestone patios, flat lawns and an apple orchard.

Reid, 29, was an All-American at Louisiana State University before being picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. He racked up 519 tackles during his career and was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick in the U.S. national anthem protests.

Robin Wilson of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.