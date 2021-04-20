Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

NFL’s Eric Reid fields offers for bucolic New Jersey manor

An English manor consisting of three connected buildings.
The 2.6-acre spread centers on a 1920s English manor with antique accents and an attic with a wet bar.
(Sotheby’s International Realty)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Eric Reid, the NFL veteran who knelt in protest alongside Colin Kaepernick during the U.S. national anthem to highlight racial injustice, is selling his New Jersey home. The 1920s English manor is up for grabs at $1.85 million.

Reid, a Pro Bowl safety who played for the 49ers and Panthers during his career, picked up the property for $1.5 million in 2018, records show. That same year, he filed a collusion grievance against the NFL and reached a settlement in 2019.

Found about 12 miles outside New York City, the estate spans 2.6 acres in the West Orange enclave of Llewellyn Park, a 175-home, 425-acre gated community where Thomas Edison once lived.

A cobbled driveway approaches the brick-clad home filled with antique accents, 18-foot cathedral ceilings and floors of marble and terrazzo. An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan, leading to a great room, chef’s kitchen, English pine library, artist’s studio, gym, playroom, media room and lofted attic with a wet bar.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five fireplaces with Georgian- and Regency-style mantels. Outside, the grounds include bluestone patios, flat lawns and an apple orchard.

Reid, 29, was an All-American at Louisiana State University before being picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft. He racked up 519 tackles during his career and was the first player to kneel alongside Kaepernick in the U.S. national anthem protests.

Robin Wilson of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

