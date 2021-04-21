Fashion designer Sue Wong lists her latest restoration in Los Feliz

Fashion designer Sue Wong crafts dresses that recall the glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood, and her latest creation in Los Feliz matches the same romantic style. The 1920s villa, which she restored and transformed over the past year, just listed for $6.2 million.

Found near the entrance to Griffith Park, the Spanish-style hacienda isn’t the first Los Feliz home Wong has given a makeover. In 2004, she bought a 10,000-square-foot mansion known as the Cedars, and during a three-year-restoration, brought the estate back to its Golden Age of Hollywood glory.

Wong said she wants her homes to be “temples of healing and renewal, in which the inhabitants can restore themselves in a beautiful environment for the healing of body, mind and spirit.” She designed the Los Feliz listing as a turnkey property, and it boasts custom Andalusian furniture from the kitchenware to the bedding.

Heaps of colorful tile bring period charm to the 6,000-square-foot floor plan — nowhere more prominently than the 1,200-square-foot living room under dramatic wood beams. At the center of the space, there’s a massive stained-glass window she calls “Tree of Life.”

1 / 13 The stained-glass window. (Josh Spooner) 2 / 13 The living room. (Josh Spooner) 3 / 13 The entry. (Josh Spooner) 4 / 13 The dining room. (Josh Spooner) 5 / 13 The kitchen. (Josh Spooner) 6 / 13 The bedroom. (Josh Spooner) 7 / 13 The bathroom. (Josh Spooner) 8 / 13 The office. (Josh Spooner) 9 / 13 The pool. (Josh Spooner) 10 / 13 The backyard. (Josh Spooner) 11 / 13 The lawn. (Josh Spooner) 12 / 13 The courtyard. (Josh Spooner) 13 / 13 The exterior. (Josh Spooner)

Inspired by the style of Viennese Secession artist Gustav Klimt, Wong said it represents the spiritual center of the house.

“I infuse my design work with a very powerful universal, yet esoteric, spirituality,” she said. “I strongly believe that pure art accesses truths that are a strong catalyst to healing.”

The six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms boast Moroccan style, and more modern upgrades include dual-pane windows and a Nest security system. Outside, the half-acre grounds add a swimming pool, cabana and gazebo. Fire pits, cactus gardens and an outdoor kitchen complete the scene.

Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties hold the listing along with Rachael Brook.

Wong is best known as a fashion designer, and her signature dresses have been donned by Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Tyra Banks and Anne Hathaway.