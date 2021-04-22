Will Arnett wants $8 million for Beverly Hills smart house

“Arrested Development” actor Will Arnett is trying to take advantage of the seller’s market in Southern California. A year after offering up his Beverly Hills Post Office home at $11 million, he just put it back on the market for $8 million.

Records show he paid $2.86 million for the property in 2015, and the architectural gem was finished two years later. Clad in glass and steel, the L-shaped residence is based on the design of modernist architect Ray Kappe, who helped found the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc).

The prefabricated house, which received an Award in Excellence from the L.A. Business Council in 2018, consists of six modules that come together to create a sleek, boxy frame with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The L shape creates a towering atrium at the front of the home, and out back, terraces overlook a backyard with an infinity-edge pool, cold plunge and sauna.

The steel-framed house sits on about three-quarters of an acre with a zero-edge swimming pool, expansive decking and a dining terrace. (Berlyn Photography)

A foyer with a floating staircase leads to living spaces with hardwood floors and walls of glass. Outside, a leafy backyard adds an outdoor fireplace and takes in sweeping canyon views. Overhanging eaves, a Kappe staple, protect the patio from the sun.

Arnett, 50, received an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Gob Bluth in the sitcom “Arrested Development” and landed four more nominations for his guest role on “30 Rock.” As a voice actor, his credits include “BoJack Horseman,” “Monsters vs. Aliens,” “Despicable Me” and “The Lego Movie.”

Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.