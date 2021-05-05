Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban sell Beverly Hills villa for $6.9 million

Exterior view of a Beverly Hills villa
The half-acre estate includes a 5,500-square-foot villa, a swimming pool and a gourmet kitchen anchored by two marble-topped islands.
(Hurwitz James Co.)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
It was a short stay and a quick sale in Beverly Hills for Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and hockey star P.K. Subban. A year after picking up an Italian-style villa for $6.75 million, they’ve sold it for $6.9 million.

The pair, who were engaged in 2019 but recently parted ways, kept things pretty much the same during their time in the home. Towering columns set a stately tone outside, and skylights and glass walls brighten the modern interiors.

Covering 5,500 square feet, the dramatic abode was built in the 1950s but renovated right before Subban and Vonn bought it. Vast open-concept spaces include a living room with an oversize fireplace, chandelier-topped dining room and gym.

The backyard.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The entry.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The foyer.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The living room.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The dining room.  (Hurwitz James Company)
Columns separate rooms.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The kitchen.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The family room.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The bedroom.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The fire pit.  (Hurwitz James Company)
Aerial view of the estate.  (Hurwitz James Company)
The exterior.  (Hurwitz James Company)

At the center of the single-story floor plan, there’s a gourmet kitchen anchored by two marble-topped islands. Elsewhere are four bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a primary suite with dual bathrooms and closets.

Hedges and palm trees populate a backyard with a swimming pool, spa, patio and fire pit. The property spans just over half an acre.

Vonn, 36, reportedly got into the production game herself two years ago with the launch of Après Productions. The former alpine skiing champion, who retired in 2019, was the overall World Cup champion from 2008 to 2010 and again in 2012. During her career, she won three Olympic medals, including a gold in the downhill competition at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Subban, 31, is a three-time all-star defenseman who currently plays for the New Jersey Devils after stints with the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators. In 2019, he launched PeeK Productions and starred in “The PK Project,” the production company’s debut effort.

Bob Hurwitz of Hurwitz James Co. held the listing. Tanasha Pettigrew of the Hills Premier Realty represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

