Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee buys a Japanese-inspired spread in Brentwood

Tommy Lee just traded in his Calabasas retreat for something a bit closer to the city, shelling out $4.15 million for a Japanese-inspired spread on a double lot in Brentwood.

The deal arrives as the Mötley Crüe musician tries to sell the Calabasas home he’s owned since 2007, currently listed at $4.6 million.

He’s swapping space for style; though the Brentwood home covers a mere 4,300 square feet compared to the nearly 10,000-square-foot house he’s trying to sell, it features Zen-inspired living spaces with wraparound glass and artisan woodwork such as Japanese tansu cabinetry and Brazilian mahogany.

1 / 9 The open floor plan. (The Agency) 2 / 9 The dining area. (The Agency) 3 / 9 The bathroom. (The Agency) 4 / 9 The garden room. (The Agency) 5 / 9 The pool. (The Agency) 6 / 9 The playground. (The Agency) 7 / 9 The koi pond. (The Agency) 8 / 9 The gardens. (The Agency) 9 / 9 The backyard. (The Agency)

Advertisement

The property’s outdoor spaces rival its indoor ones. Stone pathways wind through dense gardens of ferns, herbs and bamboo, leading to a waterfall-fed pool, Japanese teahouse and koi pond with a small wood dock.

Other highlights in the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home include skylights, clerestories, heated floors, a courtyard and a greenhouse-style garden room. In one wing, a spiral staircase connects a bedroom and office to a yoga studio.

Lee, 58, co-founded Mötley Crüe in 1981, and in the decades since, the heavy metal band has released nine studio albums and sold more than 100 million albums with hits such as “Kickstart My Heart,” “Home Sweet Home” and “Shout at the Devil.” In the 1990s, Lee also founded the rap rock band Methods of Mayhem.

Marco Rufo of the Agency held the listing. Emil Hartoonian, also with the Agency, represented Lee.