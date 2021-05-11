Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
DJ Alesso spins Studio City architectural onto the market

Custom-built in 2017, the boxy abode holds six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a handful of indoor-outdoor spaces across 6,600 square feet.
(The Oppenheim Group)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Swedish DJ Alesso is asking $6.495 million for his home of the last three years, a boxy, custom-built architectural perched in the hills of Studio City. That’s $670,000 more than he paid in 2018, records show.

The DJ, who boasts collaborations with Usher, Calvin Harris and Liam Payne, upgraded both the security and audio-visual systems during his stay. In addition to an all-black movie theater with tiered seating, the primary suite converts into a private theater of its own with a projector and screen.

Built in 2017, the modern residence sits on a third of an acre and features a white exterior marked by warm wood and glass. Inside, 14-foot ceilings and chandeliers hang over modern, indoor-outdoor spaces that open to a backyard with a swimming pool and sauna.

The exterior.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The open floor plan.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The living room.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The dining room.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The kitchen.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The bedroom.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The bathroom.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The theater.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The deck.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The patio.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The covered patio.  (The Oppenheim Group)
Aerial view of the home.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The backyard.  (The Oppenheim Group)
The sauna.  (The Oppenheim Group)

“We sold this home to our client several years ago and he only made it better,” said listing agent Jason Oppenheim, adding that the curated furniture can be sold along with the home.

Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms are spread across the 6,600-square-foot floor plan, which spans two stories with a gym, wet bar and wall of wine storage. A deck hangs off the top level, overlooking a triangular lawn surrounded by tall hedges.

Alesso, whose real name is Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad, has been active in the music industry for the last decade with hits including “Let Me Go,” “Under Control” and “Heroes.” He received a 2014 Grammy nomination for the song “If I Lose Myself” and released his debut album, “Forever,” a year later.

Oppenheim, who stars in Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” holds the listing with fellow Oppenheim Group agent Peter Cornell.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

