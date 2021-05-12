Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

‘Black-ish’ creator Kenya Barris lands in Toluca Lake

Front exterior of home and landscaped tree-filled front yard and dock.
The waterfront home features a dock on Toluca Lake, as well as a swimming pool, spa, gym and professional recording studio.
(Anthony Barcelo)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Kenya Barris, the creator behind the shows “black-ish” and “#blackAF,” can’t get enough of the San Fernando Valley. He just shelled out $7.25 million for a Spanish-style spot in Toluca Lake, his fifth home in the area.

Records show he’s also owned properties in Valley Village, Encino and Studio City, where he paid $4.6 million for a Cape Cod-style residence last year.

His newest place emphasizes amenities with a gym, six-car garage and professional recording studio spread across 6,500 square feet. The house enjoys a waterfront spot on Toluca Lake and takes advantage with a private dock, as well as a swimming pool and spa surrounded by lush landscaping.

The waterfront home features a dock on Toluca Lake, as well as a swimming pool, spa, gym and professional recording studio.
1/15
Aerial view of waterfront home, Toluca Lake and surrounding neighborhood.  (Anthony Barcelo)
2/15
High-ceiling entry with archway, greenery and lighting.  (Anthony Barcelo)
3/15
The living room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
4/15
The dining room.  (Anthony Barcelo)
5/15
The kitchen.  (Anthony Barcelo)
6/15
The bedroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
7/15
The bathroom.  (Anthony Barcelo)
8/15
The recording studio.  (Anthony Barcelo)
9/15
The gym.  (Anthony Barcelo)
10/15
The covered patio.  (Anthony Barcelo)
11/15
The deck.  (Anthony Barcelo)
12/15
The backyard.  (Anthony Barcelo)
13/15
The pool.  (Anthony Barcelo)
14/15
The two-story home.  (Anthony Barcelo)
15/15
The garage.  (Anthony Barcelo)

The exterior wears its Spanish style on it sleeve with clay tile, white stucco and an arched wood front door. Living spaces, however, are a different story; nearly devoid of color, they combine white walls and ceilings with dark, nearly black, hardwood floors.

The primary suite sits upstairs and takes in views of the water below. One of five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, it has a steam shower and opens to one of multiple decks overlooking the tropical backyard.

A native of Inglewood, Barris is best known for creating “black-ish,” the ABC sitcom that has run for seven seasons and received a slew of Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. In 2018, he signed a three-year deal with Netflix worth $100 million.

Carl Gambino of Compass held the listing. Shavonda Hill of RE/MAX One represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

