Real Estate

Korn’s James Shaffer tries to record a Beverly Hills home sale

The Hamptons-style traditional makes the most of its space with a gated motor court in front and a pool in back.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer, who co-founded the metal band Korn in Bakersfield in the early ’90s, is making a move in Beverly Hills. He just listed his Hamptons-style home of five years for $5.495 million.

Records show Shaffer paid $3.425 million for the house in 2016 and modernized both the exterior and interior, adding a glass garage door and swapping tan living spaces for a clean black-and-white color palette.

Gated and hedged, the property makes the most of its space with a motor court in front and a swimming pool out back. Inside, six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a media room, office and eat-in kitchen are spread across just over 5,000 square feet.

The exterior of a white-painted home with flagstone accents.
1/13
The exterior.  (Tyler Hogan)
A black-painted door under a portico.
2/13
The front door.  (Tyler Hogan)
Sliding doors open to a pool/spa area.
3/13
The entry.  (Tyler Hogan)
A kitchen with a breakfast bar.
4/13
The kitchen.  (Tyler Hogan)
5/13
The dining room.  (Tyler Hogan)
6/13
The media room.  (Tyler Hogan)
7/13
The bedroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
8/13
The bathroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
9/13
The office.  (Tyler Hogan)
10/13
The patio.  (Tyler Hogan)
11/13
The backyard.  (Tyler Hogan)
12/13
The pool.  (Tyler Hogan)
13/13
The back of the Hamptons-style traditional house.  (Tyler Hogan)

There are primary suites on both floors; the top one opens to a private balcony, and the bottom opens directly to the backyard, where a thin stretch of lawn separates a dining patio from the swimming pool and spa.

Shaffer has served as Korn’s guitarist for the last three decades, during which the prolific nu metal band has released 13 studio albums, won two Grammy out of eight nominations and sold more than 40 million records. He also released an album with his side project, the alternative metal band Fear and the Nervous System.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

