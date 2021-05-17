Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Former Dodger Zack Greinke sells Studio City Craftsman for $4.75 million

Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke
Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke throws against the Washington Nationals during Game 3 of the World Series on Oct. 25, 2019, in Washington.
(Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

It took three years and six price cuts, but Houston Astros ace Zack Greinke finally took advantage of the hot market and sold his Studio City home for $4.75 million.

That’s $175,000 shy of what he paid for the compound in 2013, records show. He probably wasn’t too focused on getting a good deal at the time since the sale came just a few months after he signed a six-year deal with the Dodgers worth $147 million, which at the time was the largest ever for a right-handed pitcher.

It’s designed like a Craftsman but built like a mansion, clocking in at more than 8,400 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The 1-acre grounds also hold a 2,000-square-foot guesthouse with a kitchen, game room and its own garage. A tree-lined footbridge connects the two homes.

The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
1/17
The main house.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
2/17
The exterior.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
3/17
The living room.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
4/17
The foyer.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
5/17
The dining room.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
6/17
The deck.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
7/17
The kitchen.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
8/17
The patio.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
9/17
The backyard.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
10/17
The pool.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
11/17
The back of the home.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
12/17
The putting green.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
13/17
The bedroom.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
14/17
The footbridge.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
15/17
The game room.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
16/17
The three-story home.  (James Moss)
The two-house Craftsman compound, designed by architect Ray Keller and designer Dixon Chang, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre in the Studio City foothills.
17/17
The garage.  (James Moss)

Advertisement

Tapered stone columns and overhanging eaves bring Craftsman charm to the exterior, and the living spaces boast wood ceilings, wood floors and wood-trimmed windows and doors. There’s a foyer under 26-foot ceilings, a living room with built-ins and a family room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

The most impressive space is the second-story owner’s suite. At 2,100 square feet, it’s larger than many L.A. homes and features clerestory windows, a lounge, fireplace and wraparound balcony.

Out back, a stone path stretches from the patio to the split-level pool and spa. Dining areas, lounges and a putting green fill out the landscaped space.

A six-time All-Star, Greinke has played for the Royals, Brewers, Angels, Diamondbacks and Astros in addition to his three-year stint with the Dodgers. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2009 and has twice led the league in ERA.

Craig Knizek and Andre Warren of the Agency held the listing. Irene Dazzan-Palmer, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement