Agoura Hills ranch from ‘Gone With the Wind’ asks $12 million

There’s no celebrity owner here; this Agoura Hills estate found fame all on its own. The 48-acre spread, which appeared in five Old Hollywood films in the 1930s and 1940s, just came to market for $12 million.

Boasting hundreds of oak trees set against a mountain backdrop, the scenic ranch most famously appeared in the 1939 film “Gone With the Wind.” Over the next decade, it was used as a filming location for “Made for Each Other,” “The Great Dictator,” “Home in Indiana” and “Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!”

Now dubbed Oak Canyon Ranch, the retreat is currently used as a wedding venue and event space nestled near the Santa Monica Mountains. It combines three parcels with more than 21,000 square feet of space including seven buildings, five trailers, a barn, garage and storage shed. There’s a banquet hall, multiple conference rooms and a handful of bungalows, cabins and modular homes.

The houses are a mix of hardwood, tile and stone. Fireplaces run floor-to-ceiling in the common spaces, and French doors open to patios with lounges and outdoor dining areas.

Gardens and grassy lawns surround the buildings, and trails meander through the secluded grounds. A year-round creek snakes across the property, leading to a trail system, helicopter pad, natural corral, tennis court and amphitheater. Multiple viewing pads take in the rugged landscape.

