Real Estate

Yard House founder Steele Platt seeks $10 million for La Quinta mansion

The golf course estate includes a main house, guesthouse, waterfall, swimming pool and putting green.
(Compass)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Steele Platt, founder of the nationwide sports bar chain Yard House, is serving up his La Quinta home for sale at $10 million — or $3.2 million more than he paid for it in 2012.

If the restaurateur gets his price, it’ll be the third-largest sale the desert community has seen this year, real estate records show.

The estate spans nearly an acre in Madison Club, an affluent golf course community with plenty of celebrity owners over the years including Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and Sylvester Stallone. Two structures occupy the palm-topped grounds: a five-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guesthouse complete with a game room, wet bar and balcony.

1/12
The exterior.  (Compass)
2/12
The rotunda entry.  (Compass)
3/12
The open floor plan.  (Compass)
4/12
The living room.  (Compass)
5/12
The kitchen.  (Compass)
6/12
The patio.  (Compass)
7/12
The game room.  (Compass)
8/12
The bathroom.  (Compass)
9/12
The pool.  (Compass)
10/12
The putting green.  (Compass)
11/12
The golf course.  (Compass)
12/12
The backyard.  (Compass)

Offered fully furnished, the main house kicks off with a dramatic rotunda that leads to indoor-outdoor spaces marked by wood beams, stone walls and tile floors. Across 8,300 square feet, there’s a movie theater, wine room, library, custom bar, gourmet kitchen and great room with a fireplace.

The amenities continue outside, where a rock waterfall feeds into a swimming pool and spa. Surrounding it are multiple dining areas, lounges, a fire pit and putting green. The scenic space takes in views of the mountains and the second hole of the Madison Club golf course, which was designed by Tom Fazio.

Valery Neuman of Compass holds the listing.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

