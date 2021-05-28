Will Arnett sells Beverly Hills smart house for $7.85 million

Will Arnett made quick work of his 90210 home sale, unloading a smart house in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $7.85 million. He had an offer in hand about two weeks after listing it for $8 million, records show.

The “Arrested Development” actor paid $2.7 million for the property in 2012, and the architectural abode was finished five years later. Showcasing a striking exterior of steel and glass, the custom residence is based on a design by Ray Kappe, the modernist architect who founded the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc).

For its bold design, the home won an Award in Excellence from the L.A. Business Council in 2018. It consists of six modules that combine to create an L-shaped floor plan with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

1 / 2 The backyard of the hybrid-prefab home. (Berlyn Photography) 2 / 2 The front. (Berlyn Photography)

Advertisement

Even though he didn’t build it himself, Kappe’s fingerprints are all over the home, from the warm, wood-filled living spaces to the overhanging eaves that extend outside. A towering atrium stretches three stories tall at the front of the home, and a floating staircase navigates the living spaces.

Out back, patios and terraces overlook a landscaped space with an infinity-edge pool, sauna, cold plunge and fireplace. The estate covers three-quarters of an acre and takes in sweeping canyon views.

Arnett, 51, received an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Gob Bluth in the sitcom “Arrested Development” and landed four more nominations for guesting “30 Rock.” As a voice actor, his credits include “BoJack Horseman,” “Monsters vs. Aliens,” “Despicable Me” and “The Lego Movie.”

Richard Ehrlich of Westside Estate Agency held the listing. Steven Schaefer of Newmark Residential represented the buyer.