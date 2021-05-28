Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Zac Efron gets $5.3 million for his Los Feliz perch

Zac Efron’s hillside home
Zac Efron’s hillside home includes three levels of decks, balconies and patios, as well as a swimming pool and spa.
(Jeff Elson)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Zac Efron has officially left his home up high for the land Down Under. After reportedly buying a property in Australia, the actor and host of Netflix’s “Down to Earth” just sold his scenic spot in the hills of Los Feliz for $5.3 million.

He’ll walk away with a nice profit compared with the $4 million he paid for the house in 2013.

The property enjoys a hillside perch in the Oaks, a celebrity-filled neighborhood on the west side of Los Feliz that sidles up against Hollywood Hills. Views are the main draw, as the home features walls of glass, terraces and multiple outdoor spaces overlooking the city below.

1/21
The hillside home.  (Jeff Elson)
2/21
The entry.  (Jeff Elson)
3/21
The foyer.  (Jeff Elson)
4/21
The staircase.  (Jeff Elson)
5/21
The living room.  (Jeff Elson)
6/21
The dining area.  (Jeff Elson)
7/21
The office.  (Jeff Elson)
8/21
The kitchen.  (Jeff Elson)
9/21
The family room.  (Jeff Elson)
10/21
The game room.  (Jeff Elson)
11/21
The bedroom.  (Jeff Elson)
12/21
The bathroom.  (Jeff Elson)
13/21
The gym.  (Jeff Elson)
14/21
The deck.  (Jeff Elson)
15/21
The spa.  (Jeff Elson)
16/21
The view from the spa.  (Jeff Elson)
17/21
The pool.  (Jeff Elson)
18/21
The outdoor lounge.  (Jeff Elson)
19/21
The view.  (Jeff Elson)
20/21
The two-story home.  (Jeff Elson)
21/21
The hillside home at night.  (Jeff Elson)

Built in the 1960s as what the listing describes as a “stylish zen contemporary compound,” the two-story structure has a few features that set it apart from the neighbors. A long, covered walkway approaches the entry, and inside, a gold fountain flows at the bottom of a brick wall.

Other highlights include a gym, wine cellar, game room and a handful of custom fireplaces that anchor the common spaces. Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms complete the main house, and the guesthouse adds one of each for a total of 5,644 square feet.

Two sets of stairs navigate the backyard. One descends to a spa, and the other leads straight into a swimming pool perched at the edge of the property. The grounds cover just under an acre.

A native of San Luis Obispo, Efron rose to fame through the “High School Musical” trilogy from 2006 to 2008. In the years since, the 33-year-old has starred in “17 Again,” “Neighbors,” “Dirty Grandpa,” “Baywatch” and the 2019 film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.”

Kathrin Nicholson of the Agency held the listing. John Fanelly of Del Rey Urban Brokerage represented the buyer.

