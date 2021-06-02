Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Boxer Sugar Ray Leonard aims for $46.5 million in Pacific Palisades

A view of a mansion owned by boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard in Pacific Palisades.
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is trying to knock out a near-record sale in Pacific Palisades, listing his grand villa in the Riviera neighborhood for $46.5 million.

It’ll rank among the coastal community’s most expensive sales ever if he gets his price. The current record was set earlier this year when media mogul Shane Smith sold his Mediterranean-style compound for $48.67 million.

The listing marks Leonard’s second attempt at selling the prized property. He first offered it up for $52 million in 2019, The Times previously reported.

The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
1/13
The ivy-covered exterior.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
2/13
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
3/13
The entry.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
4/13
The family room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
5/13
The dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
6/13
The bedroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
7/13
The pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
8/13
The lawn.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
9/13
The guesthouse.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
10/13
The fountain.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
11/13
The tennis court.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
12/13
The 1.8-acre estate.  (Hilton & Hyland)
The 1.8-acre spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot villa built by Richard Landry.
13/13
The back of the home.  (Hilton & Hyland)

Advertisement

Spanning 1.8 acres, the leafy spread centers on a 16,700-square-foot house built by Richard Landry, the architect whose mega-mansions have been lived in by stars such as Michael Jackson and Sylvester Stallone. He took inspiration from Florentine villas for the design, and the Italian-style architecture includes grand public spaces with arched doorways, dramatic beams and custom art.

In addition to seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, there’s a two-story family room, formal dining room, screening room, gourmet kitchen and solarium framed by stone columns. Balconies and terraces take in the landscaped grounds, which add a motor court, guesthouse, tennis court, oval swimming pool and putting green surrounded by sprawling lawns.

Leonard, 65, is considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. From 1977 to 1997, he won 36 of his 40 fights en route to world titles in five different weight divisions and an Olympic gold medal.

Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland and Tomer Fridman of Compass hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement