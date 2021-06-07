Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf drops $5 million on a Coto de Caza retreat

Ryan Getzlaf, the Anaheim Ducks star who holds the franchise record for games played, assists and playoff points, just paid $5 million for a scenic estate in the guard-gated community of Coto de Caza.

The Ducks captain has been a regular in Orange County real estate headlines in recent years, buying and selling homes in Tustin and Corona del Mar. Last year, he listed another house he owns in Coto de Caza, complete with a batting cage and ice hockey rink, for $10.8 million.

There’s no hockey rink here, but Getzlaf will have plenty of opportunities to practice other sports. The backyard boasts a full-size basketball court and putting green, as well as a swimming pool and spa that take in sweeping views of the valley below.

Tucked on two acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, the property was built around the turn of the century but recently renovated. Black shutters and fencing offset the white exterior, and inside, the single-story floor plan boasts indoor-outdoor spaces with modern fixtures and wide-plank floors.

In just over 5,500 square feet there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, an office, a media room, a wine cellar and a formal dining room. The chef’s kitchen adds a curved breakfast booth, a marble island and a custom pantry.

The house wraps around the swimming pool out back. At the edge of the space, a cabana adjoins a triangular fire pit.

Drafted in 2003, Getzlaf has spent his entire career with the Ducks organization, playing in three NHL All-Star Games and helping the team to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007. The 36-year-old Canada native also won gold medals with the Canadian national team at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

Ben Tate and Jerry LaMott of Compass held the listing. Garett Green of Joseph Martelli Real Estate Investment represented Getzlaf.