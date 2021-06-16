Broad Beach house of Oscar-winner Jack Lemmon lists for $13.45 million

For the first time in five decades, the Broad Beach home of late Oscar-winning actor Jack Lemmon is up for grabs at $13.45 million.

The Southern California real estate market looks a bit different from when Lemmon bought the home in 1971. According to the Multiple Listing Service, he paid $150,000 for the waterfront property — or about $58 per square foot.

Lemmon, who was nominated for eight Oscars and won two for “Mister Roberts” and “Save the Tiger,” died in 2001, and the home is currently owned through a trust controlled by his family.

1 / 9 The brick beach house. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 2 / 9 The dining area. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 3 / 9 The bedroom. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 4 / 9 The covered patio. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 5 / 9 The deck. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 6 / 9 The oceanfront patio. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 7 / 9 The front yard. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 8 / 9 Aerial view of the home. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix) 9 / 9 The home. (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)

The Old Hollywood star rebuilt the place in the late 1980s, outfitting it with a design palette of brick and blue shingles on the outside and wood and glass on the inside. In roughly 3,300 square feet, it has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room with a vintage fireplace and solarium that doubles as a breakfast nook.

Upstairs, a terrace overlooks the ocean. There’s also a rooftop deck, which descends via spiral staircase to a walled garden that surrounds a saltwater swimming pool with fountains. Out back, a stone pathway leads directly to the sand.

Lemmon starred in films from the 1940s to the 1990s with standout roles in “Some Like It Hot,” “The Apartment,” “The China Syndrome” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.” He racked up 22 Golden Globe awards in addition to his two Oscars and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of the Mark & Grether Group at Compass Malibu hold the listing.