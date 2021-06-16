Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Broad Beach house of Oscar-winner Jack Lemmon lists for $13.45 million

The brick beach house overlooks the beach from a terrace and rooftop deck with hills behind it.
The brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
(Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

For the first time in five decades, the Broad Beach home of late Oscar-winning actor Jack Lemmon is up for grabs at $13.45 million.

The Southern California real estate market looks a bit different from when Lemmon bought the home in 1971. According to the Multiple Listing Service, he paid $150,000 for the waterfront property — or about $58 per square foot.

Lemmon, who was nominated for eight Oscars and won two for “Mister Roberts” and “Save the Tiger,” died in 2001, and the home is currently owned through a trust controlled by his family.

Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
1/9
The brick beach house.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
2/9
The dining area.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
3/9
The bedroom.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
4/9
The covered patio.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
5/9
The deck.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
6/9
The oceanfront patio.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
7/9
The front yard.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
8/9
Aerial view of the home.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)
Built in 1989, the brick beach house overlooks the ocean from a spacious terrace and rooftop deck.
9/9
The home.  (Daniel Dilanian / Revepix)

Advertisement

The Old Hollywood star rebuilt the place in the late 1980s, outfitting it with a design palette of brick and blue shingles on the outside and wood and glass on the inside. In roughly 3,300 square feet, it has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, a living room with a vintage fireplace and solarium that doubles as a breakfast nook.

Upstairs, a terrace overlooks the ocean. There’s also a rooftop deck, which descends via spiral staircase to a walled garden that surrounds a saltwater swimming pool with fountains. Out back, a stone pathway leads directly to the sand.

Lemmon starred in films from the 1940s to the 1990s with standout roles in “Some Like It Hot,” “The Apartment,” “The China Syndrome” and “Glengarry Glen Ross.” He racked up 22 Golden Globe awards in addition to his two Oscars and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960.

Tony Mark and Russell Grether of the Mark & Grether Group at Compass Malibu hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement