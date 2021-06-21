Actress Tara Subkoff buys a towering Streamline Moderne in Silver Lake

In the hills of Silver Lake, a striking Streamline Moderne-style home that towers over the neighboring estates has found its next owner: Tara Subkoff.

The actress-turned-fashion designer who starred in films such as “When the Bough Breaks” and “The Cell” before founding the art collective and fashion label Imitation of Christ must’ve liked what she saw. She shelled out $2.25 million for the architectural abode, or $255,000 more than the asking price. Records show the seller was former Museum of Contemporary Art curator Philipp Kaiser.

The three-story spot was built by architect Saul Harris Brown as his personal residence in 1938, and it’s received a few facelifts in the decades since. Architect Gregory Ain designed the surrounding gardens and opened up the interiors for indoor-outdoor living, and Kaiser brought in architecture firm Escher GuneWardena to modernize the living spaces.

1 / 12 The scenic, three-story home. (Jeremy Spann) 2 / 12 The living room. (Jeremy Spann) 3 / 12 The dining area. (Jeremy Spann) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (Jeremy Spann) 5 / 12 The office. (Jeremy Spann) 6 / 12 The bedroom. (Jeremy Spann) 7 / 12 The bathroom. (Jeremy Spann) 8 / 12 The deck. (Jeremy Spann) 9 / 12 The patio. (Jeremy Spann) 10 / 12 The backyard. (Jeremy Spann) 11 / 12 The front of the home. (Jeremy Spann) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Jeremy Spann)

A funicular carries guests from the street up into the home, which spreads four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 2,780 square feet. Everything is curvy in the common spaces, from arched doorways to rounded walls of glass overlooking the city and mountains.

There’s a step-down living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a long, scenic galley-style kitchen lined with picture windows. Most spaces pair white walls with hardwood floors, but the bathrooms add splashes of color with green and red tile. A rooftop deck is perched up top. Down below, tiered gardens descend to a lawn.

Subkoff, 48, starred in more than a dozen films in the 1990s and 2000s including “As Good as It Gets,” “The Last Days of Disco” and “All Over Me.” In 2015, she made her directorial debut with “#Horror.”

Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker Realty held the listing. Lilian Pfaff of Suprstructur represented Subkoff.