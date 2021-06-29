Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Real Estate

Actor John O’Hurley, ‘Seinfeld’s’ J. Peterman, sheds his Beverly Hills villa

Built in 1923, the gated villa comes with a two-bedroom guesthouse and saltwater swimming pool.
(Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
John O’Hurley, the actor best known for his role as J. Peterman on the sitcom “Seinfeld,” just sold his Mediterranean-style villa in Beverly Hills for $4.5 million. He spent 17 years in the 90210 after paying $3.05 million for the property in 2004.

The sixth time was a charm for O’Hurley, who listed the place for sale in 2007, 2012, 2013, 2019, 2020 and earlier this year at $5.5 million before finding a buyer.

The romantic retreat sits just east of Franklin Canyon Park on a third of an acre. In addition to the 98-year-old home, there’s a two-bedroom guesthouse, gated motor court and saltwater swimming pool surrounded by ficus trees.

The 1920s villa.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
1/12
The 1920s villa.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The living room.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
2/12
The living room.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The dining room.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
3/12
The dining room.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The kitchen.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
4/12
The kitchen.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The bar.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
5/12
The bar.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The bedroom.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
6/12
The bedroom.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The bathroom.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
7/12
The bathroom.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The deck.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
8/12
The deck.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The patio.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
9/12
The patio.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The lawn.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
10/12
The lawn.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The saltwater swimming pool.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
11/12
The saltwater swimming pool.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
The back of the home.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)
12/12
The back of the home.  (Jilbert Daniel / Visual Media LA)

Clay tile and wrought iron bring Mediterranean charm to the exterior, while the relatively subdued common spaces are marked by tan walls and tile floors. French doors flank an Italianate fireplace in the living room, and there’s a wet bar downstairs.

Juliet balconies hang off both sides of the three-story floor plan. Up top, the primary suite opens to a deck overlooking the verdant backyard.

Rising to fame for the role of Elaine’s eccentric boss J. Peterman in “Seinfeld,” O’Hurley also starred in the soap opera “Santa Barbara” and the drama series “Valley of the Dolls.” More recently, the 66-year-old hosted “Family Feud” from 2006 to 2010.

Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane of DeasyPennerPodley held the listing. Audrey Leoncio of Amalfi Estates represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

