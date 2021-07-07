Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Steven Seagal strikes a deal for his bulletproof Arizona compound

The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
(Stephen Garner)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Steven Seagal accomplished his mission in the Arizona desert, selling a 12-acre bulletproof compound outside Scottsdale for $3.55 million. That’s $150,000 more than he was asking.

The martial artist-turned-action star — whose credits include films such as “Above the Law,” “Hard to Kill,” “Driven to Kill” and “Today You Die” — owned the home for about a decade. Records show he shelled out $3.5 million for the property in 2010 and put it back on the market two years later, dangling it for sale every few years before finally finding a buyer.

Built into a hillside, the modern home is secured in the guard-gated community of Carefree Ranch Homesteads. For extra protection, the floor-to-ceiling windows are bulletproof with a clear vantage point of the surrounding valleys and mountains.

The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
1/9
The living room.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
2/9
The atrium.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
3/9
The bathroom.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
4/9
The movie theater.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
5/9
The deck.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
6/9
The pool.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
7/9
The exterior.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
8/9
The 9,000-square-foot home.  (Stephen Garner)
The 12-acre estate centers on a 9,000-square-foot home made of stone, copper and glass.
9/9
The 12-acre estate.  (Stephen Garner)

Advertisement

The house itself blends in with the barren desert landscape using a contemporary mix of stone, glass and copper. It covers about 9,000 square feet with five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a sky-lighted atrium, movie theater and living room with a built-in TV and fireplace.

Stone pillars line the two-story floor plan, leading to scenic decks and patios complete with lifelike statues. There’s also a swimming pool, spa and guesthouse with its own kitchen and living room.

A native of Michigan, Seagal ran a martial arts dojo in Japan before moving to California and starring in films for the last three decades, most recently 2019’s “Beyond the Law.” The 69-year-old has also released two studio albums: “Songs From the Crystal Cave” and “Mojo Priest.”

Julianna Lamoreaux and Robert Nathan of Engel & Voelkers Scottsdale held the listing. Melissa Powell of Savage-Walker Realty represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement