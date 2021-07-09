Ben Simmons quietly buys a Hidden Hills farmhouse for $17.5 million

Sixers star Ben Simmons plays basketball in Philadelphia, but he recently picked up a West Coast outpost, quietly dropping $17.5 million on a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills, The Times has confirmed. The deal closed off market.

The Australian point guard joins a crop of NBA stars who’ve flocked to the gated community outside L.A. including Paul George, Tyson Chandler and Dwyane Wade, who paid $17.9 million for a 17,000-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills last year.

Simmons’ place clocks in at 12,000 square feet and joins the trend of all-black farmhouses with a dramatic exterior of charcoal-colored brick along with glass and rustic wood. Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac, the 1.5-acre grounds include two motor courts and a backyard with a swimming pool, spa, wood deck, patio and cabana — as well as a similarly styled guesthouse that tacks on a pool of its own.

1 / 10 The exterior. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 2 / 10 The great room. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 3 / 10 The bar. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 4 / 10 The dining room. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 5 / 10 The primary bedroom. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 6 / 10 The bathroom. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 7 / 10 The patio. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 8 / 10 The backyard. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 9 / 10 The pool. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design) 10 / 10 Aerial view of the home. (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo / Nobel Design)

The living spaces are about as modern as a farmhouse can get with an all-black foyer, dining area with metal chandeliers and expansive great room anchored by a floating gold fireplace. Floating stairs wrap around a bonsai tree, ascending to the top level complete with a catwalk.

One of seven bedrooms, the primary suite overlooks the entertainer’s backyard through a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass. Balconies hang off both sides of the home.

Simmons, 24, spent a year at LSU before being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was named an all-star in the three seasons since.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Breana Moran of Keller Williams Realty and Stephen Sweeney of SGS Estates represented Simmons.