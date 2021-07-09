Advertisement
Real Estate

HBO Boxing’s Larry Merchant looks to knock out a Santa Monica home sale

Built in 1995, Larry Merchant's sunny two-story receives light from angled skylights and glass block windows.
(Noel Kleinman)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Boxing analyst Larry Merchant is saying goodbye to his Santa Monica home of 24 years, listing the contemporary residence in the North of Montana neighborhood for $5.7 million.

Merchant, who worked on the HBO Boxing broadcasts for decades and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009, paid $1.815 million for the property in 1997.

Built two years before he bought it, the boxy white abode receives light through angled skylights and glass-block windows. At the heart of the home is a two-story living room with custom built-ins flanking a fireplace.

1/14
The swimming pool.  (Noel Kleinman)
2/14
The entry.  (Noel Kleinman)
3/14
The fireplace.  (Noel Kleinman)
4/14
The two-story living room.  (Noel Kleinman)
5/14
The lounge.  (Noel Kleinman)
6/14
The dining room.  (Noel Kleinman)
7/14
The kitchen.  (Noel Kleinman)
8/14
The office.  (Noel Kleinman)
9/14
The staircase.  (Noel Kleinman)
10/14
The bedroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
11/14
The bathroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
12/14
The patio.  (Noel Kleinman)
13/14
The backyard.  (Noel Kleinman)
14/14
The exterior.  (Noel Kleinman)

The 5,300-square-foot spot also holds five bedrooms, 4½ bathrooms, an office, indoor-outdoor dining room and chef’s kitchen with an island and tiered breakfast bar.

Drought-tolerant gardens touch up the front of the home, and out back, a turf lawn and patio surround a swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. The property sits about two miles from the ocean.

Merchant, 90, spent 35 years as a boxing commentator, appearing on HBO’s pay-per-view telecasts and covering fighters such as Mike Tyson, Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr. before retiring in 2012.

F. Ron Smith, David Berg and Robert Morton of the Smith & Berg Partners team at Compass hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

