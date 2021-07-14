Don Rickles’ Century City villa is selling for $6.5 million

A Century City home owned by Don Rickles, the late funnyman known for his insult comedy, just surfaced for sale at $6.5 million. It’s the first time the villa has hit the market since it was built three decades ago.

Following Rickles’ death in 2017, the home was owned by his widow, Barbara, who died earlier this year.

The 5,600-square-foot residence is one of 36 Mediterranean-style homes in Century Woods Estates, a guard-gated enclave tucked under the high-rise Century building. Earlier this year, the home of late actress Rhonda Fleming hit the market there for $12 million.

Gated and walled, Rickles’ villa is accessed by a private courtyard with multiple lounges and dining areas shaded by trees. An arched front door enters into the two-story foyer, which features a sweeping staircase and hardwood floors.

A carved stone fireplace imported from Europe anchors the living room, and other spaces include a paneled library, a glass-mirrored wet bar and an elevator that ascends to the second story.

The biggest bedroom by far is the primary suite, which comes with a step-down sitting area, a spa tub and a private patio. It’s one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms in the two-story floor plan.

Rickles, who died in 2017 at 90, was known as the king of insult comedians. The stand-up comic and actor gained fame for his aggressive style of humor on “The Dean Martin Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and he later enjoyed a long career as a Las Vegas headliner. His film credits include “Casino” and the “Toy Story” movies.

Shortly after Rickles’ death, his coastal estate in Malibu’s Point Dume sold to Equinox founder Donato Errico for $6.5 million.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.