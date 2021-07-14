Advertisement
Real Estate

Don Rickles’ Century City villa is selling for $6.5 million

One of 36 homes in a guard-gated enclave, the two-story villa is navigated by an elevator and sweeping staircase.
(Lee Manning)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
A Century City home owned by Don Rickles, the late funnyman known for his insult comedy, just surfaced for sale at $6.5 million. It’s the first time the villa has hit the market since it was built three decades ago.

Following Rickles’ death in 2017, the home was owned by his widow, Barbara, who died earlier this year.

The 5,600-square-foot residence is one of 36 Mediterranean-style homes in Century Woods Estates, a guard-gated enclave tucked under the high-rise Century building. Earlier this year, the home of late actress Rhonda Fleming hit the market there for $12 million.

Gated and walled, Rickles’ villa is accessed by a private courtyard with multiple lounges and dining areas shaded by trees. An arched front door enters into the two-story foyer, which features a sweeping staircase and hardwood floors.

1/13
The two-story foyer.  (Lee Manning)
2/13
The living room.  (Lee Manning)
3/13
The bar.  (Lee Manning)
4/13
The kitchen.  (Lee Manning)
5/13
The dining room.  (Lee Manning)
6/13
The library.  (Lee Manning)
7/13
The elevator.  (Lee Manning)
8/13
The bedroom.  (Lee Manning)
9/13
The bathroom.  (Lee Manning)
10/13
The patio.  (Lee Manning)
11/13
The courtyard.  (Lee Manning)
12/13
The two-story villa.  (Lee Manning)
13/13
The garage.  (Lee Manning)

A carved stone fireplace imported from Europe anchors the living room, and other spaces include a paneled library, a glass-mirrored wet bar and an elevator that ascends to the second story.

The biggest bedroom by far is the primary suite, which comes with a step-down sitting area, a spa tub and a private patio. It’s one of four bedrooms and five bathrooms in the two-story floor plan.

Rickles, who died in 2017 at 90, was known as the king of insult comedians. The stand-up comic and actor gained fame for his aggressive style of humor on “The Dean Martin Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and he later enjoyed a long career as a Las Vegas headliner. His film credits include “Casino” and the “Toy Story” movies.

Shortly after Rickles’ death, his coastal estate in Malibu’s Point Dume sold to Equinox founder Donato Errico for $6.5 million.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

