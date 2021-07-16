Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford ask $18.5 million for their huge Hollywood Hills compound

A large house with a swimming pool set amid hills and palm trees.
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
(Marc Angeles)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Space is at a premium in Hollywood Hills, but not on the sprawling hillside compound of actress Helen Mirren and director Taylor Hackford. The power couple’s longtime property, which spans 6.5 acres at the foot of Runyon Canyon Park, just listed for sale at $18.5 million.

If you’re eyeing a shorter stay, it’s also available to be leased at $45,000 per month.

At 6.5 acres, it’s the second-largest property currently available in Hollywood Hills. To put its relative size into perspective, only three estates on the market in the star-studded neighborhood claim more than 3 acres.

According to the listing, there have only been four owners — all famous — since the home was built more than a century ago: “The Squaw Man” actor Dustin Farnum, writer Mark Hellinger, “Perry Mason” producer Gail Patrick, and Mirren and Hackford, who acquired the estate in the 1980s.

Advertisement
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
1/16
The main house.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
2/16
The foyer.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
3/16
The family room.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
4/16
The living room.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
5/16
The kitchen.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
6/16
The dining room.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
7/16
The lounge.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
8/16
The bedroom.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
9/16
The patio.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
10/16
The view.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
11/16
The pool.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
12/16
The yard.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
13/16
The gardens.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
14/16
The palm-topped backyard.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
15/16
Aerial view of the estate.  (Marc Angeles)
The 6.5-acre spread includes a main home, guesthouse and apartment that combine for nine bedrooms across 10,200 square feet.
16/16
The 6.5-acre spread.  (Marc Angeles)

Claiming a long, narrow strip of land that runs from La Brea Terrace up into Runyon Canyon, the palm-topped property includes a main house, guesthouse and apartment atop a five-car garage that combine for nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms across 10,200 square feet. There’s also a swimming pool with city views and a terrace for entertaining.

Blue shutters and a bright red front door touch up the main home’s white stucco exterior, which opens to a step-up foyer topped by a chandelier. French doors line the living room, and other notable spaces include a wood-paneled lounge with a bar and Saltillo tile kitchen with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace.

The powder rooms add plenty of style as well. One is wrapped in pink flamingo wallpaper, while two others pair marble floors with glass blocks. Throughout the floor plan, decks and balconies overlook the leafy grounds and city below.

A decorated actress of film and theater, Mirren’s myriad credits include “Cal,” “The Long Good Friday,” “Gosford Park” and “The Madness of King George.” She’s received four Academy Award nominations, winning one for her performance in 2006’s “The Queen.”

Hackford has been directing films since the ’70s and received two Academy Award nominations for his 2004 biopic “Ray.” From 2009 to 2013, he served as president of the Screen Actors Guild.

Joyce Rey and Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement