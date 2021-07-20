Filmmaker Ava Duvernay sells her scenic Midcentury in Hollywood Hills

It took a couple of price cuts, but Oscar-nominated director Ava Duvernay has sold her Midcentury perch in Hollywood Hills for $2.06 million.

The California native behind the films “Selma” and “A Wrinkle in Time” picked up the property for $1.85 million in 2017 and put it on the market late last year for $2.48 million. Records show she trimmed the price to $2.2 million, then $2.1 million before closing the deal in July.

At 3,600 square feet, the hillside home is a bit smaller than her new spot — a Mediterranean mansion that she bought last year for $9.8 million in Los Feliz. The scenery makes up for the limited space; in addition to three spacious decks, the home has a spiral staircase that leads to the rooftop overlooking city lights and rolling hills.

Inside, skylights, clerestories and walls of glass brighten spaces such as a sitting area in the foyer and open floor plan with a fireplace and dining area. There’s an office and upgraded kitchen to go along with four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, including a lower-level primary suite with access to the bottom deck.

Built in the 1960s, the three-story home sits in the Hollywood Knolls neighborhood and comes with a one-car garage.

A native of Long Beach, Duvernay attended UCLA before a career in film that has seen her direct movies such as “Middle of Nowhere” and “Selma,” for which she received a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination. The 48-year-old received another Oscar nomination for her 2016 Netflix documentary “13th” and was elected to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences board of governors last year.

Ikem T. Chukumerije of Westside Premier Estates held the listing. Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of the Agency represented the buyer.