‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Shelley Hack sells Santa Monica home for $11.4 million

In the latest example of Southern California’s seller’s market, “Charlie’s Angels” actress Shelley Hack just sold her Santa Monica Craftsman for $11.43 million — or $2.58 million more than she was asking.

Hack and her husband, director Harry Winer, are walking away with a huge profit. Not only did they haul in significantly more than their original asking price of $8.5 million, but they also paid just $1.6 million for the property in 1988.

The secluded compound sits about a mile from the ocean in Santa Monica’s North of Montana neighborhood. Across half an acre, there’s a 99-year-old main home, one-bedroom guesthouse, rustic barn and manicured backyard with a deck and pool surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.

1 / 13 The exterior. (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 13 The front porch. (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 13 The living room. (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 13 The kitchen. (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 13 The sun room. (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 13 The dining area. (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 13 The bedroom. (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 13 The bathroom. (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 13 The back patio. (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 13 The pool. (Noel Kleinman) 11 / 13 The garden. (Noel Kleinman) 12 / 13 The backyard. (Noel Kleinman) 13 / 13 The 99-year-old home. (Noel Kleinman)

A classic Craftsman, the home enters through a spacious front porch and features bright, column-lined spaces with hardwood floors and splashes of tile in the bathrooms and fireplaces. A highlight comes in the sunroom, a window-lined space with French doors and a skylight.

Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are spread across 4,353 square feet, including a second-story primary suite with a balcony overlooking the pool below. Out back, a trellis-topped deck leads to the hedged backyard.

Hack, 74, starred as Tiffany Welles in the fourth season of “Charlie’s Angels,” and her other TV credits include “Cutter to Houston” and “Jack and Mike.” She and Winer serve as co-presidents of the production company Smash Media.

F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners at Compass held the listing. Robert Morton, also with Smith & Berg Partners at Compass, represented the buyer.