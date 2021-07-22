Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Shelley Hack sells Santa Monica home for $11.4 million

A 99-year-old Craftsman in Santa Monica's North of Montana neighborhood.
Actress Shelley Hack’s half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
(Noel Kleinman)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

In the latest example of Southern California’s seller’s market, “Charlie’s Angels” actress Shelley Hack just sold her Santa Monica Craftsman for $11.43 million — or $2.58 million more than she was asking.

Hack and her husband, director Harry Winer, are walking away with a huge profit. Not only did they haul in significantly more than their original asking price of $8.5 million, but they also paid just $1.6 million for the property in 1988.

The secluded compound sits about a mile from the ocean in Santa Monica’s North of Montana neighborhood. Across half an acre, there’s a 99-year-old main home, one-bedroom guesthouse, rustic barn and manicured backyard with a deck and pool surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.

The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
1/13
The exterior.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
2/13
The front porch.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
3/13
The living room.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
4/13
The kitchen.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
5/13
The sun room.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
6/13
The dining area.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
7/13
The bedroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
8/13
The bathroom.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
9/13
The back patio.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
10/13
The pool.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
11/13
The garden.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
12/13
The backyard.  (Noel Kleinman)
The half-acre estate includes a 99-year-old Craftsman, one-bedroom guesthouse and rustic barn surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.
13/13
The 99-year-old home.  (Noel Kleinman)

Advertisement

A classic Craftsman, the home enters through a spacious front porch and features bright, column-lined spaces with hardwood floors and splashes of tile in the bathrooms and fireplaces. A highlight comes in the sunroom, a window-lined space with French doors and a skylight.

Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms are spread across 4,353 square feet, including a second-story primary suite with a balcony overlooking the pool below. Out back, a trellis-topped deck leads to the hedged backyard.

Hack, 74, starred as Tiffany Welles in the fourth season of “Charlie’s Angels,” and her other TV credits include “Cutter to Houston” and “Jack and Mike.” She and Winer serve as co-presidents of the production company Smash Media.

F. Ron Smith and David Berg of Smith & Berg Partners at Compass held the listing. Robert Morton, also with Smith & Berg Partners at Compass, represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement