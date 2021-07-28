Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh seeks $13 million for Bay Area mansion

Jim Harbaugh’s stint as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers ended in 2014. Seven years later, he’s shopping around his Bay Area home for $13 million.

That’s about double the $6.3 million he paid for the property in 2012, records show. Harbaugh, who played high school football nearby at Palo Alto High School, picked the place up after leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and winning NFL Coach of the Year during his first season with the team.

The estate covers 1.3 acres in Atherton, an affluent enclave that is home to Bay Area sports stars such as Stephen Curry and Jerry Rice that regularly ranks as one of the priciest ZIP Codes in the country.

1 / 7 The exterior. (Zachary Kinovsky) 2 / 7 The living room. (Zachary Kinovsky) 3 / 7 The dining area. (Zachary Kinovsky) 4 / 7 The guesthouse. (Zachary Kinovsky) 5 / 7 The pool. (Zachary Kinovsky) 6 / 7 The backyard. (Zachary Kinovsky) 7 / 7 Aerial view of the home. (Zachary Kinovsky)

A main house and guesthouse occupy the gated grounds, combining for five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 8,500 square feet. The main house is approached by a winding driveway and stone pathway, opening to formal spaces that combine hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and millwork across two stories.

A stone fireplace anchors the living room, and the chef’s kitchen adds barrel ceilings. Other highlights include an office and bonus room, while the similarly styled guesthouse adds a gym and yoga studio with mirrored walls.

Trees surround the grassy backyard complete with a garden, playground, horseshoe pit and swimming pool with a diving board.

Harbaugh, 57, played quarterback for the Bears, Colts, Ravens and Chargers during a 14-year NFL career before turning to coaching, leading the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He currently coaches the Michigan Wolverines, where he played college football and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The DeLeon Team at DeLeon Realty holds the listing.