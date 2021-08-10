Advertisement
Real Estate

Big Sean’s Beverly Hills Post Office home sells for $11.1 million

The half-acre estate centers on an 11,000-square-foot Mediterranean mansion with a nightclub and movie theater.
(Tyler Hogan)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Big Sean’s custom mansion — complete with a nightclub, movie theater and recording studio — just sold for $11.1 million in Beverly Hills Post Office.

It was a fairly short stay for the rapper, who bought it from rock legend Slash for $8.7 million in 2017. The Guns N’ Roses guitarist made some interesting stylistic decisions during his ownership including pirate-ship chandeliers and faux alligator wallpaper.

Big Sean reined in the interiors over the last four years with a dramatic remodel. He opted for simplicity, swapping multicolored rooms with clean, minimalist spaces marked by white walls, arched doorways and light hardwood floors. Across 11,000 square feet are seven bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and common spaces such as a two-story foyer, family room with a bar and chef’s kitchen with a pair of marble islands.

1/16
The backyard.  (Tyler Hogan)
2/16
The entry.  (Tyler Hogan)
3/16
The living room.  (Tyler Hogan)
4/16
The kitchen.  (Tyler Hogan)
5/16
The hardwood floors.  (Tyler Hogan)
6/16
The nightclub.  (Tyler Hogan)
7/16
The recording studio.  (Tyler Hogan)
8/16
The theater.  (Tyler Hogan)
9/16
The gym.  (Tyler Hogan)
10/16
The bathroom.  (Tyler Hogan)
11/16
The covered patio.  (Tyler Hogan)
12/16
The pool.  (Tyler Hogan)
13/16
The lawn.  (Tyler Hogan)
14/16
The view.  (Tyler Hogan)
15/16
The Mediterranean-style home.  (Tyler Hogan)
16/16
The front.  (Tyler Hogan)

The lower level houses amenities such as a recording studio with recessed lighting and all-black movie theater with tiered seating. There’s also an office, library, two staircases and two garages.

A balcony off the second-story owner’s suite overlooks the backyard, where a loggia leads to a hedged space with a lawn, swimming pool and spa. Covering half an acre, the property is tucked into guard-gated Mulholland Estates, a posh enclave whose residents over the years have included Tyler Perry and Charlie Sheen.

Big Sean, whose real name is Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson, was born in Santa Monica and grew up in Detroit. The rapper has inked deals with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Def Jam Recordings and Roc Nation and released five studio albums over the last decade, including 2020’s “Detroit 2.”

James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency held the listing. Jordan Rubinstein of Century Park Realty represented the buyer.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

