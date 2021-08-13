Michelle Pfeiffer’s Pacific Palisades estate sells for $25 million

Michelle Pfeiffer’s time in Pacific Palisades was short but successful. A year and a half after buying a French-style manor for $22.25 million, the actress and her husband, TV producer David E. Kelley, have sold it for their full asking price of $25 million.

Newly built when they bought it, the 10,000-square-foot mansion claims a third of an acre overlooking the fairways of the Riviera Country Club golf course.

According to the listing, the three-story home showcases “Old World charm interwoven with modern sensibility.” That design palette is best captured in the living room, where rustic beams and a wall of rough-cut stone touch up a sleek, indoor-outdoor space lined with pocketing doors.

Built in 2019, the French-style manor blends modern and Old World influences across more than 10,000 square feet. (Anthony Barcelo)

Carved stone fireplaces pop up throughout the neutral-toned floor plan. Downstairs, an entertainer’s space with a wine cellar, tasting area and screening room is wrapped in concrete columns.

Seven bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms complete the property, which opens up to a scenic patio, grassy lawn and infinity-edge pool. At the edge of the space, there’s an art studio with walls of glass.

A native of Orange County, Pfeiffer has racked up three Oscar nominations for her roles in “Dangerous Liaisons,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys” and “Love Field.” Her other credits include “Scarface,” “Dangerous Minds,” “Batman Returns” and, more recently, “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Kelley, a former attorney, is a writer and producer who created the shows “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” “Chicago Hope,” “The Practice,” “Big Little Lies” and “Big Sky,” which was recently renewed for a second season.

Cindy Ambuehl of Compass held the listing. Marc Noah and Kyle Dordick of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.