The Fries Estate, once owned by Paramount Pictures, seeks $25 million

This 90-year-old mansion sits in Beverly Hills, but its roots are tied to Hollywood. Owned by Paramount Pictures in the 1960s and more recently by late producer Charles Fries, the 13,000-square-foot residence just surfaced for sale at $25 million.

That’s nearly five times the $5.625 million that Fries paid for it back in 1989. The prolific producer, responsible for the “Amazing Spider-Man” TV series, died this year at 92.

The Old Hollywood estate is now owned by a trust tied to his family. Among its many highlights are a 500-square-foot movie theater with a 35-millimeter projection booth and a chic pool house designed by Paul Williams — the star architect who built homes for Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

1 / 4 The pool house designed by Paul Williams. (Jim Bartsch) 2 / 4 The movie theater. (Jim Bartsch) 3 / 4 The living room. (Jim Bartsch) 4 / 4 Aerial view of the estate. (Jim Bartsch)

Advertisement

Perched on a 1.2-acre promontory, the estate squeezes in a gated driveway, motor court, main house, pool house, brick courtyard, swimming pool, tennis court and a garden set among mature trees and dense landscaping. The structures combine for six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in more than 13,000 square feet.

Grand public spaces with plenty of windows make up the main level. Downstairs is the movie theater, as well as a game room, wine cellar, gym and second kitchen.

Balconies and verandas hang off all sides of the home, and the primary suite alone boasts two terraces. Across the leafy grounds, the Williams-designed pool house has barrel ceilings and a bar.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing with David Parnes and James Harris of the Agency.