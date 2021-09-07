Carl Reiner’s two Beverly Hills homes sell for combined $16.8 million

Construction is likely coming to Beverly Hills, where two adjacent homes owned by late comedy legend Carl Reiner just sold for a combined $16.8 million. The side-by-side properties are currently divided, but the package deal allows for the rare opportunity to redevelop the lot into a luxury compound on nearly an acre on Rodeo Drive.

After Reiner — a writer, actor and director who created “The Dick Van Dyke Show” — died last year at 98, the pair of properties were listed for sale at $10 million each in July.

The larger of the two, a 1930s Traditional with a guesthouse, sold for $8 million. The smaller, a 1920s Spanish-style spot lined with stucco and clay tile, sold for $8.8 million, records show. Reiner owned the Traditional for nearly half a century, and he picked up the Spanish-style home five years ago for $4.25 million.

1 / 6 The 1930s Traditional-style home. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 6 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 6 The patio. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 6 The guesthouse. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 6 The 1920s Spanish-style home. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 6 The two side-by-side estates. (Anthony Barcelo)

Each covers more than a third of an acre and features grassy yards in front and swimming pools out back.

Lined with shutters, the stately Traditional holds seven bedrooms and five bathrooms across 5,500 square feet, expanding to second-story terraces on both sides. The Spanish-style home stays true to its roots with arched doorways and hardwood floors across 3,300 square feet. It fits five bedrooms and three bathrooms into two stories.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency handled both ends of the deal.

A winner of 11 Emmys, one Grammy and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Reiner was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1999. He created “The 2000 Year Old Man” sketch with Mel Brooks in the 1950s, and he also directed “The Jerk” and starred in “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and “Ocean’s 11.”