NBA’s Thomas Bryant sells Woodland Hills home he bought from ex-Laker teammate Jordan Clarkson

After being passed from NBA player to NBA player, this Woodland Hills home just traded hands for the third time in three years — this time for $3.7 million.

The seller was NBA big man Thomas Bryant, who bought it from his former teammate Jordan Clarkson for $3.25 million last summer. The pair played for the Lakers together during the 2017-18 season.

It’s a hefty profit for Bryant, who didn’t make many changes during his yearlong stay except painting the primary suite white. Built in 2018, the Cape Cod-style spot spans 5,800 square feet and sits on nearly half an acre.

1 / 12 The 5,800-square-foot home. (The Oppenheim Group) 2 / 12 The living room. (The Oppenheim Group) 3 / 12 The fireplace. (The Oppenheim Group) 4 / 12 The kitchen. (The Oppenheim Group) 5 / 12 The dining room. (The Oppenheim Group) 6 / 12 The billiards room. (The Oppenheim Group) 7 / 12 The movie theater. (The Oppenheim Group) 8 / 12 The primary bedroom. (The Oppenheim Group) 9 / 12 The backyard. (The Oppenheim Group) 10 / 12 The pool. (The Oppenheim Group) 11 / 12 The turf backyard. (The Oppenheim Group) 12 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (The Oppenheim Group)

Inside, custom living spaces such as a double-island kitchen and indoor-outdoor family room mix with amenities including a movie theater and billiards room. Walls of glass and a second-story deck take in the turf backyard, where a lounge and gazebo surround a swimming pool and spa.

For whatever reason, Woodland Hills has become a regular landing spot for NBA players. Recent residents of the San Fernando Valley neighborhood include Caron Butler, Kenyon Martin and Chris Paul, who sold his Mediterranean-style estate with a basketball court for $1.95 million in 2018.

A native of New York, Bryant was named to the All-NBA G League First Team as a member of the South Bay Lakers in 2018. The 24-year-old center currently plays for the Washington Wizards and averaged 14.3 points last season.

Chrishell Stause of the Oppenheim Group and Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” held the listing. Christopher Martinez Diaz of Vinco Vinco Realty Group represented the buyer.