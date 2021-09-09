Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner asking $55 million for Palm Beach mansion

Right before football season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz is eyeing a score of her own. She’s asking $55 million for her waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla.

Kassewitz is the daughter of billionaire businessman Malcolm Glazer, who bought the Buccaneers for a then-record $192 million in 1995. He died in 2014, leaving the team to his six children.

The $55-million tag makes it the second-priciest property on the market in the affluent community, but for good reason. Of the 84 homes up for grabs in Palm Beach, it has the largest lot at two acres and takes full advantage with a main house, guesthouse, swimming pool, putting green and gazebo.

The two-acre estate. The driveway. The main house. The formal living room. The family room. The pool. The lawn.

Leafy and landscaped, the estate claims 220 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway and comes with a private dock. Ivy and shutters adorn the exterior of the main home, which opens through columns to formal spaces with oversize windows and dramatic chandeliers.

Six bedrooms and nine bathrooms are spread across more than 10,000 square feet. Parquet wood floors line the living room, and other highlights include a media room, bar, and indoor and outdoor entertaining areas.

There’s a motor court in the front of the house and a spacious covered patio out back. At the edge of the property, a grassy lawn sidles up to the water.

Gary Pohrer of Douglas Elliman Palm Beach holds the listing.

Kassewitz and her husband, Joel Kassewitz, bought the place in 2010 for $20.5 million, records show. They’re on a selling streak as of late; in April, they offered up a vacant lot in Tampa’s Davis Islands for $10 million.