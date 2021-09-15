Advertisement
Real Estate

‘Charlie’s Angels’ director McG drops $14.7 million on famed Bella Vista estate

The 1920s estate includes a main house, two cottages, a bungalow and two-story guesthouse set among fountains and koi ponds.
(Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
In one of Beverly Crest’s biggest deals so far this year, director Joseph McGinty Nichol, better known as McG, has paid $14.7 million for the iconic Bella Vista estate. He bought it from actress Donna Scott.

The sale ends a six-year marketing journey for the 95-year-old Spanish villa. It first surfaced for sale in 2015 for $42.5 million along with seven acres of land. With no takers, the price and land size were steadily reduced; it most recently listed earlier this year for $15.5 million on one acre.

It’s a natural landing place for McG, director of the films “Charlie’s Angels,” “We Are Marshall” and “Terminator Salvation.” Since the home was built in 1926, a parade of actors and filmmakers from different eras of cinema have lived there.

Scott, who starred in the films “Déjà Vu” and “Domino,” owned the home with her husband Tony Scott, the director of “Top Gun” and “True Romance,” who died in 2012. It was built for prolific director King Vidor and later owned by John Barrymore, the stage and screen legend whose film career spanned the silent and talkie eras.

1/18
1/18
The living room.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
2/18
The entry.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
2/18
The entry.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
3/18
The bar.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
3/18
The bar.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
4/18
The kitchen.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
4/18
The kitchen.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
5/18
The office.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
5/18
The office.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
6/18
The wood-paneled lounge.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
6/18
The wood-paneled lounge.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
7/18
The dining area.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
7/18
The dining area.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
8/18
The den.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
8/18
The den.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
9/18
The primary bedroom.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
9/18
The primary bedroom.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
10/18
The mirrored bathroom.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
10/18
The mirrored bathroom.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
11/18
The guest bedroom.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
11/18
The guest bedroom.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
12/18
The loggia.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
12/18
The loggia.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
13/18
The lawn.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
13/18
The lawn.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
14/18
The fountain.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
14/18
The fountain.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
15/18
The pool.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
15/18
The pool.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
16/18
The dining patio.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
16/18
The dining patio.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
17/18
The hillside compound.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
17/18
The hillside compound.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
18/18
The deck.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)
18/18
The deck.  (Christopher Amitrano / CS8 Photo)

Spanish Colonial Revival-style master John Byers designed the place, and his signature work is on full display across the compound complete with a main house, two guest cottages, a bungalow and two-story guesthouse.

White stucco and clay tile adorn the main house, which opens to grand spaces with hand-painted murals, dramatic beams, arched doorways and ornate fireplaces. Highlights include a wine cellar, cigar room, bar and an aviary that was converted into a two-story space with more than 3,000 square feet.

Upstairs, the primary suite adds a wraparound veranda and opium den accessed by a hand-carved ladder. It surveys the landscaped grounds dotted with gardens, fountains, koi ponds and a pool with a waterfall.

Kirby Gillon, Bryce Lowe and Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass held the listing. Billy Rose of the Agency represented McG.

McG, 53, rose to prominence with 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and also directed the sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.” As a producer, his credits include “Supernatural,” “Chuck” and “The O.C.,” which were all created through his production company, Wonderland Sound and Vision.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

