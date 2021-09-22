Scooter Braun spends $65 million on a striking Brentwood mansion

In Southern California’s priciest sale so far this year, music mogul Scooter Braun has shelled out $65 million for a massive modern farmhouse in Brentwood. Records show it’s the most expensive deal in the neighborhood’s history.

Braun, a record executive who’s lately made headlines for his public feud with Taylor Swift, bought the brand-new home from Larry Paul, a venture capitalist whose family is the second-largest owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Paul paid $11 million for the property in 2015 and razed the existing home, commissioning modern architect Noah Walker to create a 19,000-square-foot showplace on the nearly four-acre lot. Walker’s final product is a a striking concoction of wood and stone that vaguely resembles a farmhouse with boxes stacked on top of each other.

Inside, vast indoor-outdoor spaces mingle with amenities such as a movie theater, gym and indoor lap pool. Six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms complete the main home.

Perched on a hillside lot, the property also includes a swimming pool, pool house, basketball court and a series of sprawling gardens. Out back, sleek patios and an outdoor living room take in views of the city, ocean and canyon.

At $65 million, it’s the priciest sale to close so far this year in the Multiple Listing Service, narrowly beating out the Hearst Estate, which once listed at $195 million and sold at auction in September for $63.1 million. Barron Hilton’s Bel-Air mansion, which traded hands for $61.5 million in May, ranks third.

It’s Braun’s second splashy home purchase in as many years. Last January, he paid $18 million for John Travolta’s Brentwood estate in an off-market deal.

A music manager best known for kicking off the career of Justin Bieber, Braun has also represented stars such as Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. He founded RBMG Records with Usher and also started Schoolboy Records and Ithaca Ventures.

H. Blair Chang of the Agency held the listing. Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman represented Braun.