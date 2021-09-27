Carlos Santana sells Tiburon home of 14 years for $5.53 million

Grammy-winning guitarist Carlos Santana just sold his scenic home on the Tiburon Peninsula for $5.53 million — about $430,000 more than he paid for the property in 2007.

It’s not a surprising move for the prolific musician, who spends much of his time elsewhere. He owns a home in Las Vegas, where he’s held a residency for the last nine years, and earlier this year, he shelled out $20.5 million for a vacation home in Hawaii.

Santana has deep ties to San Francisco. After spending his childhood in Mexico, he moved there with his family in the 1960s and founded the Santana Blues Band, which is now known as Santana.

1 / 11 The entry. (Jason Wells) 2 / 11 The foyer. (Jason Wells) 3 / 11 The living room. (Jason Wells) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Jason Wells) 5 / 11 The dining room. (Jason Wells) 6 / 11 The office. (Jason Wells) 7 / 11 The bedroom. (Jason Wells) 8 / 11 The deck. (Jason Wells) 9 / 11 The view. (Jason Wells) 10 / 11 The patio. (Jason Wells) 11 / 11 The hillside home. (Jason Wells)

Perched high on a hill in the town of Tiburon, the house takes in views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge from walls of windows and multiple decks. Inside, the two-story floor plan holds four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,690 square feet.

An acoustic dome tops the foyer, and other highlights include a window-lined dining area and step-down living room with a fireplace. A two-car garage and motor court complete the nearly one-acre property.

Shana Rohde-Lynch of Compass held the listing. Daniel Kirk Slaughter of Vanguard Properties represented the buyer.

A rock mainstay for decades, Santana, 74, formed his namesake band in the 1960s and gained fame in the decades that followed with hit records such as “Abraxas,” “Lotus” and “Amigos.” His 1990 album, “Supernatural,” won a Grammy for best album, while the single “Smooth” won awards for best record and best song of the year.

It’s his second home sale so far this year. In April, he unloaded his other Hawaii retreat for $3 million.