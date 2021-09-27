Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Emmitt Smith offers up Dallas mansion and private dinner for $2.2 million

A home surrounded by trees.
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
(Shoot2Sell)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share

Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith couldn’t find a buyer when he listed his Dallas home for $2.5 million two years ago, so now he’s sweetening the pot with a price cut and private dinner. The football Hall of Famer just relisted the mansion for $2.2 million and said the buyer will also score a meal with him.

Everything is big in the Texas-sized mansion, which sits on an acre on the north side of the city. There’s a two-story living room, a dining room with room for 22 and a movie theater under a mural of sky and clouds.

Spiral staircases pop up both inside and out, including one in the foyer and one in the backyard that descends from a second-story balcony to a patio. The game room adds NFL-themed carpet.

The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
1/12
The entry.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
2/12
The two-story living room.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
3/12
The office.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
4/12
The dining room.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
5/12
The kitchen.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
6/12
The movie theater.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
7/12
The billiards room.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
8/12
The primary bedroom.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
9/12
The primary bathroom.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
10/12
The pool.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
11/12
The backyard.  (Shoot2Sell)
The nearly 11,000-square-foot home includes a movie theater under a mural of clouds and a game room with NFL-themed carpet.
12/12
The exterior.  (Shoot2Sell)

Advertisement

Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms round out the interior, including a primary suite with a steam room and spa tub. The front of the property features a gated motor court and porte-cochere entry, and the backyard holds a swimming pool and hot tub.

Smith, 52, enjoyed a historic 15-year NFL career that saw him break the records for most rushes, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. The former MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

He has owned the home since it was built in 1995.

Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman Real Estate holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement