‘Spring Breakers’ producer David Zander lists two historic homes for $21.5 million

It’s been a busy year for David Zander. In August, the producer behind “Spring Breakers” shelled out $30.7 million for the Beverly Hills home of director Todd Phillips in one of 90210’s priciest deals of 2021.

Now, he’s offering up an even bigger estate in Pasadena. The compound, which includes two architectural homes spread across three parcels, is up for grabs at $21.5 million.

Zander, whose other credits include “Some Velvet Morning” and “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” has been compiling the 1.6-acre property since 2013. Both homes are tied to notable architects; one is a brick Cape Cod designed in 1925 by Roland Coate, and the other is a Spanish Revival built in 1923 as a collaboration between Coate, Reginald Davis Johnson and Gordon Kaufmann. The prolific trio also teamed up for the Hale Solar Laboratory and Pasadena’s All Saints Episcopal Church.

The Cape Cod is the larger of the two, covering 7,900 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Originally built for Guy Witter, co-founder of the Dean Witter & Co. investment house, the home has been updated over the years but stays in touch with its roots with antique French beams, Belgian steel and chimneys fashioned from reclaimed materials.

Across the property, the Spanish Revival-style residence adds five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s surrounded by sprawling lawns, palm trees and gardens.

Zander must have a thing for architectural abodes. The place he just bought from Phillips, director of “The Joker” and “The Hangover” franchise, was designed by Wallace Neff in 1928.

Claiming a double lot in the Flats of Beverly Hills, the home blends old styles and new with hand-painted dome ceilings and wood-paneled spaces mingling with modern amenities such as a plush red movie theater.

Across two stories, there’s a foyer with a curved staircase, fairy tale-themed playroom and lavish primary suite with a spa bathroom and balcony. Arched windows take in views of the nearly one-acre grounds, which add a swimming pool, spa, greenhouse, guesthouse and pergola set among lawns and fountains.

Brent Chang of Compass holds the listing on the Pasadena property.