Chris Bosh’s longtime Miami Beach mansion gets a new look and new price: $42 million

On the waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami Beach, one development group is looking to cash in on Chris Bosh’s modern mansion. After buying the NBA star’s home for $14.43 million earlier this year, homebuilding company AquaBlue Group is looking to flip it for $42 million.

Bosh, a two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, paid $12.33 million for the waterfront property in 2010 and sold it to AquaBlue in January for a modest profit of $2.1 million. The developers quickly got to work, keeping the original structure in place but remodeling the interiors with inspiration from Italy.

Italian millwork runs throughout the home, and the 11,709-square-foot estate also comes with custom Italian furniture. Shaped like a box, the glass-covered residence include seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two kitchens scattered across dramatic open spaces.

1 / 16 The motor court. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 16 The entry. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 16 The foyer. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 16 The open floor plan. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 16 The dining area. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 16 The living room. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 16 The kitchen. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 16 The primary bedroom. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 16 The bathroom. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 10 / 16 The courtyard. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 11 / 16 The outdoor lounge. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 12 / 16 The backyard. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 13 / 16 The two-story mansion. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 14 / 16 The cabana. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 15 / 16 The dock. (One Sotheby’s International Realty) 16 / 16 The pool. (One Sotheby’s International Realty)

Advertisement

A commercial-grade elevator navigates the two-story floor plan, rising to a lavish primary suite with custom closets and a private balcony. It overlooks a palm-topped backyard with a swimming pool, spa, cabana and private dock. A turf courtyard completes the half-acre grounds.

An 11-time All-Star, Bosh spent seven years with the Toronto Raptors before teaming up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami, where the trio won back-to-back NBA titles with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. In May, he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He also owns a Mediterranean mansion in Pacific Palisades, which he once leased to actor Donald Glover.

Mirce Curkoski and Albert Justo of One Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.