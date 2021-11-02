Longtime ‘Good Day L.A.’ host Jillian Barberie lists Tarzana retreat for $2.5 million

Jillian Barberie, the TV personality who co-hosted the morning news and entertainment program “Good Day L.A.” from 1995 to 2012, just listed her Tarzana home of 22 years for $2.5 million.

She bought the property four years into her “Good Day L.A.” tenure in 1999 for $685,000, but the house looks nothing like it did then thanks to a remodel from Jeff Lewis, the prolific designer best known for his Bravo show “Flipping Out.”

Featured on “MTV Cribs,” the private hillside compound covers roughly half an acre and includes a 3,000-square-foot ranch-style home, 1,100-square-foot guesthouse and a scenic stone patio with a saltwater pool and spa.

Lewis outfitted the interiors with skylights, branch chandeliers and floors of polished concrete and ebony-stained wood. Walls of built-ins line the living room, and the kitchen adds a waterfall island.

Dramatic beams top the guesthouse, which is essentially a massive open-concept space with a bedroom and rock wall brightened by a sign that says “Love.” Outside, the patio takes in sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley.

A native of Canada, Barberie hosted KTTV’s “Good Day L.A.” for 18 years and also hosted a national version of the show called “Good Day Live.” The 55-year-old has also served as an on-air reporter for Fox NFL Sunday and multiple Super Bowls.

Scott Nell of Keller Williams Realty Encino-Sherman Oaks holds the listing.