Real Estate

Longtime ‘Good Day L.A.’ host Jillian Barberie lists Tarzana retreat for $2.5 million

The house exterior next to a patio and swimming pool and fountain
The half-acre estate includes a ranch-style main house, custom guesthouse and a patio and pool overlooking the San Fernando Valley.
(Keller Williams Realty)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Jillian Barberie, the TV personality who co-hosted the morning news and entertainment program “Good Day L.A.” from 1995 to 2012, just listed her Tarzana home of 22 years for $2.5 million.

She bought the property four years into her “Good Day L.A.” tenure in 1999 for $685,000, but the house looks nothing like it did then thanks to a remodel from Jeff Lewis, the prolific designer best known for his Bravo show “Flipping Out.”

Featured on “MTV Cribs,” the private hillside compound covers roughly half an acre and includes a 3,000-square-foot ranch-style home, 1,100-square-foot guesthouse and a scenic stone patio with a saltwater pool and spa.

1/13
The guesthouse.  (Keller Williams Realty)
2/13
The driveway.  (Keller Williams Realty)
3/13
The foyer.  (Keller Williams Realty)
4/13
The living room.  (Keller Williams Realty)
5/13
The dining room.  (Keller Williams Realty)
6/13
The kitchen.  (Keller Williams Realty)
7/13
The built-ins.  (Keller Williams Realty)
8/13
The bedroom.  (Keller Williams Realty)
9/13
The pool.  (Keller Williams Realty)
10/13
The dining patio.  (Keller Williams Realty)
11/13
The exterior of the guesthouse.  (Keller Williams Realty)
12/13
The rock wall.  (Keller Williams Realty)
13/13
The stone patio.  (Keller Williams Realty)

Lewis outfitted the interiors with skylights, branch chandeliers and floors of polished concrete and ebony-stained wood. Walls of built-ins line the living room, and the kitchen adds a waterfall island.

Dramatic beams top the guesthouse, which is essentially a massive open-concept space with a bedroom and rock wall brightened by a sign that says “Love.” Outside, the patio takes in sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley.

A native of Canada, Barberie hosted KTTV’s “Good Day L.A.” for 18 years and also hosted a national version of the show called “Good Day Live.” The 55-year-old has also served as an on-air reporter for Fox NFL Sunday and multiple Super Bowls.

Scott Nell of Keller Williams Realty Encino-Sherman Oaks holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

