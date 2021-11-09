Advertisement
Real Estate

After break-in, Camila Cabello is selling her Hollywood Hills villa for $4 million

The pool and rear facade of the three-story home
A saltwater swimming pool is overlooked by an elevated lounge and multiple balconies.
(Neue Focus)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
A few months after her Hollywood Hills villa was broken into, singer Camila Cabello is shopping the property around for $4 million.

It’s a relatively short stay for the “Cinderella” star, who paid $3.375 million for the Spanish-style abode in 2019.

She found time to make some changes during the two-year stretch, converting one of the bedrooms into a recording studio and adding a vocal booth to the two-car garage. Other additions include security cameras, an intercom system and alarm.

Cabello added a recording studio and vocal booth to the three-story home during her stay.
1/12
The entry.  (Neue Focus)
2/12
The living room.  (Neue Focus)
3/12
The fireplace.  (Neue Focus)
4/12
The recording studio.  (Neue Focus)
5/12
The dining room.  (Neue Focus)
6/12
The kitchen.  (Neue Focus)
7/12
The bedroom.  (Neue Focus)
8/12
The pool.  (Neue Focus)
9/12
The backyard.  (Neue Focus)
10/12
The dining patio.  (Neue Focus)
11/12
The outdoor lounge.  (Neue Focus)
12/12
The Spanish-style villa.  (Neue Focus)

Built in the 1970s, the three-story home is loaded with Spanish style. Ivy crawls across the stucco exterior under a clay tile roof, and arched doorways and wrought-iron gates lead to living spaces with distressed hardwood floors and colorful imported tile.

Modern chandeliers hang above the gourmet kitchen and dining room. In the living room, two walls of glass open to a saltwater swimming pool overlooked by an elevated lounge and multiple balconies.

The 3,570-square-foot floor plan also holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Outside, cozy courtyards and loggias fill out the landscaped grounds.

Cabello, 24, found fame as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which competed on the reality competition show “The X Factor.” As a solo artist, she has received three Grammy nominations and won two Latin Grammys with the hits “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”

Denise Rosner of Compass holds the listing.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

