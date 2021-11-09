Advertisement
Real Estate

Jason Oppenheim pays $7 million for Newport Beach mansion, announces ‘Selling Sunset’ spinoff

A two-story home is shown with an arched doorway and garage doors.
Built in 2017, the Mediterranean-style mansion fits six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two garages into 13,000 square feet.
(Oppenheim Group)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
“Selling Sunset,” the hit Netflix series that mashes up luxury real estate and reality drama, is making its way to Orange County.

The show’s star, Jason Oppenheim, announced a spinoff series titled “Selling the OC” on Tuesday, and it looks like he’ll be spending a lot more time in the area. In October, he dropped $7 million on a 13,000-square-foot showplace in Newport Beach.

Built in 2017, the Mediterranean-style mansion sits a few miles north of Oppenheim Group’s new office in Corona Del Mar, which the brokerage opened earlier this year.

It’s not the first time Oppenheim has made headlines as a buyer instead of a seller. Last year, he scooped up Jeremy Renner’s former Mount Olympus home for $5.125 million, The Times previously reported.

1/11
1/11
The pool.  (The Oppenheim Group)
2/11
2/11
The living room.  (The Oppenheim Group)
3/11
3/11
The kitchen.  (The Oppenheim Group)
4/11
4/11
The dining room.  (The Oppenheim Group)
5/11
5/11
The bar.  (The Oppenheim Group)
6/11
6/11
The bedroom.  (The Oppenheim Group)
7/11
7/11
The bathroom.  (The Oppenheim Group)
8/11
8/11
The movie theater.  (The Oppenheim Group)
9/11
9/11
The game room.  (The Oppenheim Group)
10/11
10/11
The garage.  (The Oppenheim Group)
11/11
11/11
The Mediterranean-style home.  (The Oppenheim Group)

His new place is even bigger, and at 13,000 square feet, Oppenheim said it’s the third-largest home to sell in Newport Beach this year. It fits in six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two garages and a handful of indoor-outdoor spaces sandwiched between hardwood floors and beamed ceilings.

There’s also plenty of room for amenities including a billiards room, movie theater, wine cellar and dog-washing station. Out back, the two-story home wraps around a swimming pool and spa overlooked by a Juliet balcony.

Oppenheim, 44, has starred in three seasons of “Selling Sunset” with his twin brother, Brett, and a team of agents who market luxury property across Los Angeles. The show premiered in 2019, and its fourth season is set to air later this month.

Real Estate
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

