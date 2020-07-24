Former Knicks star Allan Houston reboots New York mansion at $19.5 million

Former Knicks guard Allan Houston, who currently serves as the team’s assistant general manager, is once again putting his New York mansion into play. After floating the home for $16 million last year, the two-time All-Star has brought it back to market for $19.5 million, records show.

Draped in limestone, the palatial estate spans 10 acres in Conyers Farm — an affluent enclave near the New York-Connecticut border that counts Tom Cruise, Vince McMahon and Jessica Biel among its current and former residents.

Among manicured lawns, formal gardens and a scenic slice of Converse Lake, the gated property centers on an ivy-clad French Revival-style home. It features 26 rooms across 19,000 square feet, including 7 bedrooms and 10 marble-clad bathrooms.

Crown molding, hardwood floors and oversize drapes adorn the formal living spaces, which include a great room, maple-paneled library and music room under a dome ceiling. The chef’s kitchen features a chandelier and a 12-foot center island.

Grand, custom-built amenities bring a similar elegance. There’s an indoor cherry wood basketball court set beneath barrel ceilings, a marble steam room, a tiered movie theater, a gym and a billiards room with a wet bar. A rounded trophy room is outfitted with custom inlaid floors depicting a basketball shooter.

Outside, a swimming pool and spa anchor the verdant setting. Elsewhere on the grounds are a conservatory, a putting green and a playground.

Houston, 49, spent three seasons with the Pistons before joining the Knicks in 1996 and helping lead the team to the NBA Finals three years later. He also won a gold medal with the men’s basketball team in Sydney’s 2000 Summer Olympics.

He listed the home for $19.5 million in 2017, records show.

Dolly Lenz of Dolly Lenz Real Estate holds the listing.