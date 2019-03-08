Ariadne Getty’s Tuscan villa, once owned by Miley Cyrus, lists in Toluca Lake

A Tuscan villa with a pair of high-profile owners is up for sale at $6.195 million in Toluca Lake.
Ariadne Getty, granddaughter of oil scion J. Paul Getty, owns the property through a limited liability company. She bought it from singer-actress Miley Cyrus four years ago for $6 million, records show.
It’s not quite the Getty Villa, but the 8,700-square-foot mansion still flaunts its fair share of style.
Gates and a tree-lined driveway front the home, which enters to a two-story foyer with a winding staircase. In addition to six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, there’s a grand living room with high ceilings, an expansive kitchen and a movie theater.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a sitting room, a terrace and a bathroom full of imported stone.
A column-lined loggia sits out back, adjoining a swimming pool surrounded by lawns. Imported olive trees dot the rest of the half-acre grounds.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
Earlier this year, a modern gem once owned by Ariadne Getty listed in Beverly Hills for $22.5 million