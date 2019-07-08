DJ Aric Christopher parts with his amped-up Venice getaway

DJ and music producer Aric Christopher has sold his contemporary home in Venice for $2.85 million.

Set near the Venice canals, the walled and gated retreat was built in 1942 but underwent an extensive renovation and expansion in recent years. Stone steps lead to a portico sheltering the glass-door entry.

The 2,172-square-foot open-concept floor plan connects to the backyard through retracting walls of glass. The living/dining room features a fireplace. The sleek kitchen has bar seating and is appointed with stainless-steel appliances.

The three bedrooms and three bathrooms include master and junior suites with custom closets. Views from upstairs take in the surrounding treetops.

Christopher often collaborates with fellow DJ Tavis Wild under the stage name Happen.Stance. They have performed in Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York City and at the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

He bought the property in 2015 for $2.5 million, public records show.

Shaun Alan-Lee of Compass was the listing agent. Annie Teng, also with Compass, represented the buyer.

