NBA veteran Arron Afflalo takes a loss on sale of Las Vegas mansion

NBA free agent Arron Afflalo has finally sold his Las Vegas estate, but for a few million short of what he’d hoped. After listing last year for $5.675 million, the home sold for $3.469 million — or $331,000 less than he paid for it in 2017.

Everything’s oversized in the 11,433-square-foot interior — the subterranean garage as well as the great room with its 30-foot wood-barreled ceilings. Complete with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, the expansive room takes in golf course views through a wall of windows.

The main level also holds a dining area with a glass wine closet and a spacious kitchen with a rounded breakfast bar. Amenities include a movie theater with tiered seating, a billiards room with a wet bar, and an office.

Up a sweeping staircase, one of two master suites expands to a salon-like bathroom and a private balcony. In total, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms across two stories.

Stacked-stone accents cover the back of the home. Past a covered patio, an infinity-edge pool with a spa and a swim-up bar overlooks the golf course, mountains and Las Vegas Strip.

Ivan Sher of BHHS Nevada Properties held the listing. Maureen Robison of LVREAL represented the buyer.

Afflalo, 33, spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings before signing on for his second stint with the Magic in 2017. He achieved his career-high points per game in Orlando, where he averaged 18.2 during the 2013-14 season.

The L.A. native has real estate experience in California as well. Last year, he sold a contemporary-style home in Ladera Heights for $1.9 million.

