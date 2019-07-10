Former Clipper Austin Rivers unloads his home court in Pacific Palisades

It’s been a busy summer for Austin Rivers. The former L.A. Clippers guard, who last week agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Houston Rockets, has sold his home in Pacific Palisades for $6.925 million.

He bought the place in 2016 for $6.1 million, property records show.

The three-level Cape Cod has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 7,400 square feet. Built in 2016, the house features high ceilings, detailed millwork, a dining room with a wet bar, and a center-island kitchen. A lower-level lounge features a purple-clad home theater and a wine wall set behind floor-to-ceiling glass. There are fireplaces in the living room, family room and master bedroom.

Pocketing walls of glass slide to reveal balconies and terraces on each level. Atop the home, a rooftop deck takes in city and ocean views.

The house sits on a roughly 7,690-square-foot lot and has a swimming pool and a built-in barbecue.

Rivers, 26, put the property up for sale in December roughly five months after being traded by the Clippers to the Washington Wizards.

The combo-guard spent a little over three seasons with the L.A. team, playing under his father, head coach Doc Rivers. The pairing was the first instance of a father-son, coach-player relationship in NBA history.

He has averaged 9.2 points and 2.4 assists during his seven-year NBA career.

Mary Swanson of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent. Simon Beardmore of Compass represented the buyer.

