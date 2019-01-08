Advertisement > Hot Property Real Estate Business Bill Kreutzmann's Malibu home | Hot Property Jan 08, 2019 | 9:04 AM Found in Malibu's Point Dume area, the Spanish-style home opens to a modern interior with tile backsplashes and herringbone wood floors. (Realtor.com) Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Belinda Balaski's Manhattan Beach bungalow | Hot Property Featured Photography PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Tuesday Jan. 8, 2019 2h PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count