Actors Bret Harrison and Lauren Zelman looking for an exit from Sherman Oaks

Married actors Bret Harrison and Lauren Zelman are opting for a change of scenery. Their two-story home in Sherman Oaks is on the market for $1.848 million.
That’s about $260,000 more than what the couple paid for the house — $1.585 million — three years ago, records show.
A two-story foyer marks the entrance to the two-story home, which holds five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 3,710 square feet of interior space. Eye-catching details include wainscoting and wide-plank hardwood floors.
On the main level, an open floor plan connects an indoor-outdoor living room with a fireplace and wet bar to a center-island kitchen with marble countertops. A breakfast nook sits adjacent, and there’s also a chandelier-topped dining room.
Dual walk-in closets and a freestanding tub fill out the master suite, which opens to a private deck. The top level also holds a loft and three other bedrooms, one of which expands to a front-facing balcony.
Out back, a covered patio and lawn lead to a swimming pool and spa. There’s a grill off to the side.
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Harrison, 36, is known for his roles in “Grounded for Life,” “The Loop” and “Reaper.” He also boasts stints in “That ‘70s Show” and “The Ranch.”
Zelman has appeared in “Wages of Sin” and “Undiscovered,” as well as a few episodes of “The Ashlee Simpson Show.”