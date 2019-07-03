Longtime Giants general manager Brian Sabean deals desert home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean, who assembled teams that won three World Series during his tenure, has wrapped up a deal in the desert. His split-level home in Scottsdale, Ariz., has sold for $1.35 million.

It chalks up as a loss, records show. Sabean shelled out $1.5 million for place in 2006.

Surrounded by mountains and cacti, the property takes full advantage of its scenic spot. Past a covered patio, the backyard boasts a fire pit, dining area, outdoor kitchen, infinity-edge swimming pool and spa.

A turreted stone entry accesses the interior, which holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 4,013 square feet. Tile covers the living spaces, including a formal dining room, center-island kitchen and lounge with a wet bar.

The living room holds a corner fireplace and a curved wall of windows that provide views of the McDowell Mountains.

Sabean, 62, spent 18 seasons as the Giants’ general manager, from 1997 to 2014. He took over the team’s day-to-day baseball operations in 2015 before giving up his role last year.

He first listed the home for $1.475 million in February, but a May price cut brought the tag down to $1.4 million.

Nicole Humphrey and Tracy Fitzgerald of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Gary Cumiskey of Realty ONE Group represented the buyer.

